DCB Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 38.3% YoY to Rs. 78.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banks & Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects DCB Bank to report net profit at Rs. 78.8 crore up 38.3% year-on-year (up 7.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 295.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 25.3% Y-o-Y (up 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 153.5 crore.

