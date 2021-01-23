MARKET NEWS

DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at Rs 96 crore

PTI
January 23, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST
 
 
Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 96.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Its net profit was Rs 96.70 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

DCB Bank's total income rose to Rs 1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.96 percent of the total advances, compared to 2.15 percent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal.

Net NPAs to net advances declined to 0.59 percent in October-December 2020 from 1.03 percent a year ago.

Provisions other than tax and contingencies doubled to Rs 147.71 crore as against Rs 59 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
TAGS: #Business #DCB Bank #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2021 08:11 pm

