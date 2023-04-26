DBOL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 799.70 crore, up 70.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 799.70 crore in March 2023 up 70.12% from Rs. 470.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.95 crore in March 2023 up 25.69% from Rs. 65.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.61 crore in March 2023 up 8.01% from Rs. 107.04 crore in March 2022.