DBOL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 799.70 crore, up 70.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 799.70 crore in March 2023 up 70.12% from Rs. 470.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.95 crore in March 2023 up 25.69% from Rs. 65.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.61 crore in March 2023 up 8.01% from Rs. 107.04 crore in March 2022.

Dhampur Bio Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 799.70 591.23 470.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 799.70 591.23 470.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 808.71 517.58 752.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.81 0.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -267.94 -61.77 -436.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.79 25.29 19.11
Depreciation 12.95 10.21 9.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -11.54 -- --
Other Expenses 122.42 75.76 31.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.75 23.35 92.30
Other Income 1.91 0.45 4.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.66 23.80 97.14
Interest 12.46 4.85 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.20 18.95 86.37
Exceptional Items 3.93 -- -4.01
P/L Before Tax 94.13 18.95 82.36
Tax 12.18 5.21 17.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.95 13.74 65.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.95 13.74 65.20
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.34 2.07 9.82
Diluted EPS 12.34 2.07 9.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.34 2.07 9.82
Diluted EPS 12.34 2.07 9.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited