    DBOL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 799.70 crore, up 70.12% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 799.70 crore in March 2023 up 70.12% from Rs. 470.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.95 crore in March 2023 up 25.69% from Rs. 65.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.61 crore in March 2023 up 8.01% from Rs. 107.04 crore in March 2022.

    DBOL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.82 in March 2022.

    DBOL shares closed at 159.10 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months

    Dhampur Bio Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations799.70591.23470.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations799.70591.23470.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials808.71517.58752.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.810.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-267.94-61.77-436.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.7925.2919.11
    Depreciation12.9510.219.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-11.54----
    Other Expenses122.4275.7631.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.7523.3592.30
    Other Income1.910.454.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.6623.8097.14
    Interest12.464.8510.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.2018.9586.37
    Exceptional Items3.93---4.01
    P/L Before Tax94.1318.9582.36
    Tax12.185.2117.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.9513.7465.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.9513.7465.20
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.342.079.82
    Diluted EPS12.342.079.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.342.079.82
    Diluted EPS12.342.079.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 02:11 pm