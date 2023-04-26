DBOL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 803.23 crore, up 70.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.23 crore in March 2023 up 70.87% from Rs. 470.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.20 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.93 crore in March 2023 up 11.2% from Rs. 106.05 crore in March 2022.