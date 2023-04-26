 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DBOL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 803.23 crore, up 70.87% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 803.23 crore in March 2023 up 70.87% from Rs. 470.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.20 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.93 crore in March 2023 up 11.2% from Rs. 106.05 crore in March 2022.

Dhampur Bio Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 803.23 593.54 470.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 803.23 593.54 470.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 808.71 517.58 752.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.81 0.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -267.62 -62.10 -436.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.83 25.87 19.36
Depreciation 13.11 10.22 9.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -11.54 -- --
Other Expenses 122.10 77.08 31.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.08 24.07 91.79
Other Income 1.74 0.98 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.82 25.04 96.13
Interest 12.53 4.87 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.29 20.18 85.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.29 20.18 85.36
Tax 12.09 5.21 16.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.20 14.96 68.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.20 14.96 68.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.20 14.96 68.40
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.08 2.25 10.30
Diluted EPS 12.08 2.25 10.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.08 2.25 10.30
Diluted EPS 12.08 2.25 10.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited