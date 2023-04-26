DBOL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 803.23 crore, up 70.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.23 crore in March 2023 up 70.87% from Rs. 470.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.20 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.93 crore in March 2023 up 11.2% from Rs. 106.05 crore in March 2022.

DBOL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.30 in March 2022.

DBOL shares closed at 159.10 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months