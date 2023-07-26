DBOL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 583.29 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 583.29 803.23 495.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 583.29 803.23 495.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 207.56 808.71 261.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 29.60 0.56 1.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 221.88 -267.62 142.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.41 34.83 19.81 Depreciation 11.08 13.11 8.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -11.54 -- Other Expenses 60.30 122.10 39.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.46 103.08 23.45 Other Income 2.35 1.74 2.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.81 104.82 25.96 Interest 13.32 12.53 14.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.49 92.29 11.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.49 92.29 11.63 Tax 5.83 12.09 3.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.66 80.20 8.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.66 80.20 8.25 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.66 80.20 8.25 Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 12.08 1.24 Diluted EPS 1.91 12.08 1.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 12.08 1.24 Diluted EPS 1.91 12.08 1.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited