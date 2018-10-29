DB Realty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 91.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2018 down 91.54% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2018 down 35.19% from Rs. 12.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2018 up 506.98% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2017.

DB Realty shares closed at 16.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -75.67% returns over the last 6 months and -54.36% over the last 12 months.