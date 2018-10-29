DB Realty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 91.54% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2018 down 91.54% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2018 down 35.19% from Rs. 12.40 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2018 up 506.98% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2017.
DB Realty shares closed at 16.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -75.67% returns over the last 6 months and -54.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|DB Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|2.42
|2.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|2.42
|2.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.70
|-0.88
|-1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|2.18
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.34
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.12
|10.13
|11.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.32
|-9.35
|-12.19
|Other Income
|24.22
|23.80
|7.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.90
|14.45
|-4.22
|Interest
|19.92
|15.93
|9.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.02
|-1.48
|-14.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.02
|-1.48
|-14.09
|Tax
|8.74
|3.20
|-1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.76
|-4.68
|-12.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.76
|-4.68
|-12.40
|Equity Share Capital
|243.26
|243.26
|243.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited