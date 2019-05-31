DB Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 440.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2019 up 440.18% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.25 crore in March 2019 down 7.18% from Rs. 82.34 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 71.84 crore in March 2019 up 31.28% from Rs. 104.54 crore in March 2018.
DB Realty shares closed at 15.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -69.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|DB Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|0.21
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|0.21
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.37
|-5.57
|-13.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|0.94
|3.20
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.21
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.12
|18.18
|69.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.64
|-13.57
|-59.39
|Other Income
|-18.51
|28.68
|-45.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.14
|15.12
|-105.17
|Interest
|26.48
|23.56
|7.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-98.62
|-8.45
|-113.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-98.62
|-8.45
|-113.17
|Tax
|-10.37
|2.38
|-30.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-88.25
|-10.82
|-82.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-88.25
|-10.82
|-82.34
|Equity Share Capital
|243.26
|243.26
|243.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.63
|-0.44
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.63
|-0.44
|-3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.63
|-0.44
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.63
|-0.44
|-3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited