DB Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 440.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2019 up 440.18% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.25 crore in March 2019 down 7.18% from Rs. 82.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 71.84 crore in March 2019 up 31.28% from Rs. 104.54 crore in March 2018.

DB Realty shares closed at 15.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -69.17% over the last 12 months.