DB Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 2232.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 2232.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.54 crore in December 2022 up 198.1% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 359.71% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

DB Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.08 2.50 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.08 2.50 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.66 2.69 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.66 -2.69 -3.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.77 0.84 0.31
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 9.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.15 7.12 23.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.89 -5.50 -30.02
Other Income 46.56 23.15 6.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.67 17.65 -23.11
Interest 2.57 2.85 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.11 14.81 -23.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.11 14.81 -23.14
Tax 9.56 4.79 0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.54 10.02 -24.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.54 10.02 -24.00
Equity Share Capital 342.06 342.06 243.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.37 -0.99
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.34 -0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.37 -0.99
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.34 -0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited