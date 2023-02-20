DB Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 2232.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 2232.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.54 crore in December 2022 up 198.1% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 359.71% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.