DB Realty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 59.95% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2018 down 146.66% from Rs. 23.20 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2018 down 67.18% from Rs. 46.71 crore in December 2017.
DB Realty shares closed at 21.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -63.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|DB Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.21
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.21
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.57
|-2.70
|-1.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|2.77
|5.60
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.35
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.18
|12.12
|92.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.57
|-12.32
|-96.91
|Other Income
|28.68
|24.22
|142.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.12
|11.90
|45.66
|Interest
|23.56
|19.92
|14.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.45
|-8.02
|31.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.45
|-8.02
|31.20
|Tax
|2.38
|8.74
|8.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.82
|-16.76
|23.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.82
|-16.76
|23.20
|Equity Share Capital
|243.26
|243.26
|243.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.69
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.69
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.69
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.69
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
