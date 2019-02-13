DB Realty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 59.95% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2018 down 146.66% from Rs. 23.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2018 down 67.18% from Rs. 46.71 crore in December 2017.

DB Realty shares closed at 21.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -63.18% over the last 12 months.