DB Realty Q3 net loss widens to Rs 130.82 cr

DB Realty Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 130.82 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net loss stood at Rs 64.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 31.47 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 79.77 crore in the corresponding period previous year, Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced appointment of Atul Bhatnagar as Joint Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 11.