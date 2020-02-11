App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

DB Realty Q3 net loss widens to Rs 130.82 cr

Total income also fell to Rs 31.47 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 79.77 crore in the corresponding period previous year, Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
DB Realty Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 130.82 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net loss stood at Rs 64.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 31.47 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 79.77 crore in the corresponding period previous year, Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced appointment of Atul Bhatnagar as Joint Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 11.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #DB Realty Ltd #earnings #Results

