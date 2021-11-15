DB Realty Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in September 2021 up 13.27% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 352.50 crore in September 2021 down 499.51% from Rs. 58.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.61 crore in September 2021 down 587.81% from Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2020.

DB Realty shares closed at 48.75 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 134.38% returns over the last 6 months and 633.08% over the last 12 months.