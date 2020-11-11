DB Realty Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, down 94.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in September 2020 down 94.11% from Rs. 131.86 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.80 crore in September 2020 up 35.85% from Rs. 91.66 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2020 up 150.28% from Rs. 35.72 crore in September 2019.
DB Realty shares closed at 6.65 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.
|DB Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.77
|1.26
|12.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.77
|1.26
|12.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.51
|-18.18
|-13.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.61
|2.20
|3.21
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.23
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.93
|89.73
|45.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.47
|-72.72
|-23.48
|Other Income
|25.22
|27.62
|21.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.74
|-45.10
|-1.55
|Interest
|68.34
|80.20
|41.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.60
|-125.30
|-42.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-15.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.60
|-125.30
|-57.63
|Tax
|2.52
|-2.00
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.13
|-123.30
|-58.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.13
|-123.30
|-58.35
|Minority Interest
|1.63
|6.29
|5.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.30
|0.31
|-1.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-58.80
|-116.69
|-54.78
|Equity Share Capital
|243.26
|243.26
|243.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-4.80
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-4.80
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-4.80
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-4.80
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm