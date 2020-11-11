DB Realty Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, down 94.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in September 2020 down 94.11% from Rs. 131.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.80 crore in September 2020 up 35.85% from Rs. 91.66 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2020 up 150.28% from Rs. 35.72 crore in September 2019.

DB Realty shares closed at 6.65 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.