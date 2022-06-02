 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DB Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.66 crore, up 4055.9% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.66 crore in March 2022 up 4055.9% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.30 crore in March 2022 up 640.4% from Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.11 crore in March 2022 up 93.01% from Rs. 40.47 crore in March 2021.

DB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 20.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2021.

DB Realty shares closed at 73.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.73% returns over the last 6 months and 271.11% over the last 12 months.

DB Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.66 8.03 4.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.66 8.03 4.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.94 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.15 -66.82 -149.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.38 1.71 1.38
Depreciation 0.14 0.15 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.18 85.75 154.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.86 -12.76 -2.51
Other Income 19.11 6.60 42.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.97 -6.15 39.80
Interest 6.20 22.13 116.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.77 -28.28 -77.04
Exceptional Items 507.93 -- --
P/L Before Tax 579.70 -28.28 -77.04
Tax 54.51 -0.05 3.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 525.19 -28.23 -80.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 525.19 -28.23 -80.38
Minority Interest -0.11 1.85 -11.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates -18.79 -8.11 -1.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 506.30 -34.49 -93.69
Equity Share Capital 259.06 243.26 243.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.81 -1.42 -3.85
Diluted EPS 19.74 -1.42 -3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.81 -1.42 -3.85
Diluted EPS 19.74 -1.42 -3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
