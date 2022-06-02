DB Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.66 crore, up 4055.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.66 crore in March 2022 up 4055.9% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.30 crore in March 2022 up 640.4% from Rs. 93.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.11 crore in March 2022 up 93.01% from Rs. 40.47 crore in March 2021.

DB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 20.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2021.

DB Realty shares closed at 73.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.73% returns over the last 6 months and 271.11% over the last 12 months.