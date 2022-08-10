DB Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in June 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022 up 112.99% from Rs. 92.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2022 up 175.76% from Rs. 12.17 crore in June 2021.

DB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2021.

DB Realty shares closed at 57.95 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.51% returns over the last 6 months and 143.49% over the last 12 months.