DB Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 25.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2021 down 25.77% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2021 down 134.98% from Rs. 98.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 down 225% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2020.

DB Realty shares closed at 125.65 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 421.37% returns over the last 6 months and 588.49% over the last 12 months.