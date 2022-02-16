DB Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 25.77% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2021 down 25.77% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2021 down 134.98% from Rs. 98.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 down 225% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2020.
DB Realty shares closed at 125.65 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 421.37% returns over the last 6 months and 588.49% over the last 12 months.
|DB Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.03
|8.80
|10.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.03
|8.80
|10.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.59
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-66.82
|-12.72
|-29.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.71
|1.89
|2.46
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.19
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.75
|122.39
|45.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.76
|-103.53
|-7.28
|Other Income
|6.60
|15.73
|11.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.15
|-87.80
|4.59
|Interest
|22.13
|190.83
|68.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.28
|-278.63
|-63.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|175.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.28
|-278.63
|111.84
|Tax
|-0.05
|60.85
|1.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.23
|-339.49
|110.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.23
|-339.49
|110.68
|Minority Interest
|1.85
|-0.41
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-8.11
|-12.61
|-12.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.49
|-352.50
|98.59
|Equity Share Capital
|243.26
|243.26
|243.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-14.49
|4.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-14.49
|4.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-14.49
|4.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-14.49
|4.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited