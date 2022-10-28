DB (Int) Stock Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 5.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 12.44% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.
|DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 25.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 50.60% over the last 12 months.
|DB (International) Stock Brokers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.70
|6.24
|5.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.70
|6.24
|5.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|0.91
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.15
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.91
|2.55
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.61
|2.63
|2.22
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.67
|2.69
|2.25
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.53
|2.54
|2.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.53
|2.54
|2.13
|Tax
|0.68
|0.66
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.85
|1.87
|1.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.85
|1.87
|1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.53
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.53
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.53
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.53
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited