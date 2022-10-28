 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DB (Int) Stock Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 5.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 12.44% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021. DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 25.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 50.60% over the last 12 months.
DB (International) Stock Brokers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.706.245.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.706.245.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.010.910.78
Depreciation0.170.150.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.912.552.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.612.632.22
Other Income0.060.060.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.672.692.25
Interest0.140.150.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.532.542.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.532.542.13
Tax0.680.660.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.851.871.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.851.871.65
Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.530.530.46
Diluted EPS0.530.530.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.530.530.46
Diluted EPS0.530.530.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
