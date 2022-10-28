DB (Int) Stock Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 5.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 12.44% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.