DB (Int) Stock Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.95 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.95 crore in March 2023 down 38.33% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 70.95% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 47.51% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.