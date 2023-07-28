DB (Int) Stock Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore, up 61.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore in June 2023 up 61.77% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 up 11.97% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2022.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 24.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and 19.36% over the last 12 months.