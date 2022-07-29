DB (Int) Stock Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore, down 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore in June 2022 down 13.68% from Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 down 0.22% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2021.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 20.40 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.66% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.