DB (Int) Stock Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.23 crore, up 217.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.23 crore in June 2021 up 217.01% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021 up 290.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2021 up 263.29% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 14.30 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.18% returns over the last 6 months and 52.94% over the last 12 months.