DB (Int) Stock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, up 54.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in December 2022 up 54.32% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 18.85% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 6.93% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2021.
|DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 27.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.
|DB (International) Stock Brokers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.76
|6.70
|6.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.76
|6.70
|6.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|1.01
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.17
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.38
|2.91
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.29
|2.61
|2.59
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.34
|2.67
|2.60
|Interest
|0.19
|0.14
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.14
|2.53
|2.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.14
|2.53
|2.43
|Tax
|0.72
|0.68
|0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.42
|1.85
|1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.42
|1.85
|1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.53
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.53
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.53
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.53
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited