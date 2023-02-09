English
    DB (Int) Stock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, up 54.32% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in December 2022 up 54.32% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 18.85% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 6.93% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
    DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2021.DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 27.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.
    DB (International) Stock Brokers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.766.706.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.766.706.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.871.010.58
    Depreciation0.210.170.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.382.913.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.292.612.59
    Other Income0.040.060.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.342.672.60
    Interest0.190.140.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.142.532.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.142.532.43
    Tax0.720.680.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.421.851.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.421.851.75
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.530.50
    Diluted EPS0.410.530.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.530.50
    Diluted EPS0.410.530.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited