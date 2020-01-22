DB (Int) Stock Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in December 2019 down 3.08% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019 down 50.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019 down 35.51% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2018.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 11.00 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and 30.95% over the last 12 months.