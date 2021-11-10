DB (Int) Stock Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore, up 49.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore in September 2021 up 49.49% from Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021 up 37.74% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2021 up 36.13% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2020.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 17.35 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.56% returns over the last 6 months and 100.58% over the last 12 months.