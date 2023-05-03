DB (Int) Stock Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2023 down 38.43% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 69.66% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 45.9% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.
DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.
|DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 24.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -18.41% over the last 12 months.
|DB (International) Stock Brokers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.35
|10.18
|8.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.35
|10.18
|8.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|0.89
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.22
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|6.56
|3.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.70
|2.51
|3.37
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.79
|2.56
|3.47
|Interest
|0.59
|0.21
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.20
|2.36
|3.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.20
|2.36
|3.34
|Tax
|0.26
|0.72
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.94
|1.64
|3.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.94
|1.64
|3.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.94
|1.64
|3.09
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.47
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.47
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.47
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.47
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited