DB (Int) Stock Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore in March 2022 up 31.44% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2022 up 3874.94% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022 up 792.68% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 22.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.91% returns over the last 6 months and 140.00% over the last 12 months.