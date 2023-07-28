English
    DB (Int) Stock Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore, up 52.74% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 52.74% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 down 5.16% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022.
    DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 24.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and 19.36% over the last 12 months.
    DB (International) Stock Brokers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.445.356.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.445.356.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.130.93
    Depreciation0.540.190.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.142.332.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.731.702.86
    Other Income0.000.090.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.731.792.93
    Interest0.260.590.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.471.202.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.471.202.76
    Tax0.480.260.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.990.942.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.990.942.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.990.942.10
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.270.60
    Diluted EPS0.570.270.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.270.60
    Diluted EPS0.570.270.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DB (Int) Stock #DB (International) Stock Brokers #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

