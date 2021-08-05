DB (Int) Stock Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, up 188.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in June 2021 up 188.89% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021 up 187.9% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021 up 191.09% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2020.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 15.00 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.89% returns over the last 6 months and 67.60% over the last 12 months.