DB (Int) Stock Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 47.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 47.24% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.