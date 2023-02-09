English
    DB (Int) Stock Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 47.24% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB (International) Stock Brokers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 47.24% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.

    DB (International) Stock Brokers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.186.946.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.186.946.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.891.020.59
    Depreciation0.220.180.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.563.263.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.512.472.90
    Other Income0.050.060.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.562.542.91
    Interest0.210.150.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.362.392.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.362.392.69
    Tax0.720.680.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.641.702.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.641.702.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.641.702.00
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.490.57
    Diluted EPS0.470.490.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.490.57
    Diluted EPS0.470.490.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited