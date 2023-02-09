DB (Int) Stock Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 47.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 47.24% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 27.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.