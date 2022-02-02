DB (Int) Stock Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, up 46.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2021 up 46.57% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021 up 217.6% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021 up 42.33% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020.

DB (Int) Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

DB (Int) Stock shares closed at 31.05 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 120.21% returns over the last 6 months and 212.06% over the last 12 months.