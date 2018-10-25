DB Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 582.09 crore, up 2.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 582.09 crore in September 2018 up 2.42% from Rs. 568.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.17 crore in September 2018 down 41.32% from Rs. 78.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.64 crore in September 2018 down 32.94% from Rs. 145.61 crore in September 2017.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2017.

DB Corp shares closed at 162.75 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.58% returns over the last 6 months and -55.59% over the last 12 months.