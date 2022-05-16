 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DB Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.97 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 471.97 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 456.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2022 down 60.51% from Rs. 61.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022 down 36.71% from Rs. 104.57 crore in March 2021.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2021.

DB Corp shares closed at 82.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.

DB Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 471.97 545.52 456.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 471.97 545.52 456.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.06 159.38 121.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.14 0.18 -0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.49 95.29 106.06
Depreciation 26.96 27.54 28.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 161.13 148.67 128.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 114.47 72.89
Other Income 7.75 3.93 3.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.22 118.40 76.42
Interest 5.87 2.05 4.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.34 116.35 71.62
Exceptional Items -- -- 13.19
P/L Before Tax 33.34 116.35 84.82
Tax 8.92 29.84 22.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.42 86.51 61.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.42 86.51 61.84
Equity Share Capital 177.06 176.76 174.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 4.92 3.53
Diluted EPS 1.38 4.90 3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 4.92 3.53
Diluted EPS 1.38 4.90 3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
