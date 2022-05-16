DB Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.97 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.97 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 456.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2022 down 60.51% from Rs. 61.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.18 crore in March 2022 down 36.71% from Rs. 104.57 crore in March 2021.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2021.

DB Corp shares closed at 82.75 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.