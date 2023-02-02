DB Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.77 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 564.77 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 545.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.43 crore in December 2022 down 45.17% from Rs. 86.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.84 crore in December 2022 down 31.59% from Rs. 145.94 crore in December 2021.
DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2021.
|DB Corp shares closed at 119.05 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.76% returns over the last 6 months and 36.06% over the last 12 months.
|DB Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|564.77
|537.93
|545.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|564.77
|537.93
|545.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|226.96
|217.08
|159.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.28
|0.78
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.62
|92.86
|95.29
|Depreciation
|27.59
|28.08
|27.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|151.33
|137.33
|148.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.56
|61.81
|114.47
|Other Income
|8.70
|7.69
|3.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.25
|69.49
|118.40
|Interest
|5.76
|4.85
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|66.50
|64.64
|116.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|66.50
|64.64
|116.35
|Tax
|19.06
|16.03
|29.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|47.43
|48.61
|86.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|47.43
|48.61
|86.51
|Equity Share Capital
|177.94
|177.13
|176.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|2.74
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.67
|2.73
|4.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|2.74
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.67
|2.73
|4.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited