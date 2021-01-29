DB Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 494.32 crore, down 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.32 crore in December 2020 down 17.43% from Rs. 598.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.03 crore in December 2020 up 21.47% from Rs. 81.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.87 crore in December 2020 up 16.06% from Rs. 144.64 crore in December 2019.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.66 in December 2019.

DB Corp shares closed at 80.35 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -42.53% over the last 12 months.