DB Corp Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 598.64 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.64 crore in December 2019 down 9.26% from Rs. 659.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.53 crore in December 2019 up 7.73% from Rs. 75.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.64 crore in December 2019 up 2.08% from Rs. 141.69 crore in December 2018.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.33 in December 2018.

DB Corp shares closed at 147.70 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -18.08% over the last 12 months.