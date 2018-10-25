DB Corp Q2 profit dips 41% to Rs 46 cr

Media firm DB Corp on Thursday reported a 41.27 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.19 crore for the second quarter ended on September, 2018 on account of forex loss and circulation expansion.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.66 crore during the July-September period a year ago, DB Corp said in a BSE filing.

"PAT stands at Rs 46.2 crore, against Rs 78.7 crore, in second quarter of last year; considering forex loss of Rs 6.2 crore and circulation expansion strategy related non-recurring expenditure of Rs 11 crore," the company said in a statement.

DB Corp's total income during the period under review stood at Rs 587.44 crore, up 2.83 percent, as against Rs 571.27 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total expenses was at Rs 517.86 crore as against Rs 450.55 crore, up 14.93 percent.

DB Corp's revenue from print and publishing of newspaper and periodicals was up 4.02 percent to Rs 530.78 crore as against Rs 510.26 crore.

While, revenue from Radio stood at Rs 37.66 crore, up 8.40 percent, as against Rs 34.74 crore.

DB Corp owns newspapers -Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar.

Share of DB Corp Ltd was trading at Rs 164.70 on BSE, up 1.07 percent from its previous close.