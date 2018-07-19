DB Corp Q1 net falls 11% to Rs 97 cr

Media firm DB Corp today reported 11.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.56 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company, which publishes Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, had posted a net profit of Rs 110.11 crore during the April-June period of last fiscal.

DB Corp attributed the fall in profit to forex loss of Rs 3.1 crore and circulation expansion strategy related non-recurring expenditure of Rs 5.86 crore.

Its total income from operations during the April-June quarter of 2018-19 was Rs 639.21 crore, up 6.59 per cent as against Rs 599.65 crore in the year-ago period, DB Corp said in a BSE filing.

Its circulation revenue increased 10.3 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 134.5 crore as against Rs 122 crore, primarily due to volume driven growth.

The company's advertising revenue grew by 5 per cent to Rs 454.9 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 433.4 crore a year ago.

DB Corp publishes newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Dainik Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, and operates My FM radio station in 30 cities.

The stock was trading 0.08 per cent up at Rs 254 apiece on BSE.