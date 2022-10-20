 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DB Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 538.40 crore, up 20.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 538.40 crore in September 2022 up 20.5% from Rs. 446.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in September 2022 down 9.28% from Rs. 53.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.76 crore in September 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 105.42 crore in September 2021.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2021.

DB Corp shares closed at 116.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.32% over the last 12 months.

DB Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 538.40 494.10 446.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 538.40 494.10 446.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.08 201.04 128.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.78 0.84 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.86 92.04 95.20
Depreciation 28.09 26.70 27.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.64 132.62 122.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.97 40.86 73.33
Other Income 7.70 6.22 4.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.67 47.07 77.79
Interest 4.85 4.99 4.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.81 42.08 73.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.81 42.08 73.04
Tax 16.03 11.08 19.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.78 31.00 53.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.78 31.00 53.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.78 31.00 53.77
Equity Share Capital 177.13 177.12 174.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 1.75 3.07
Diluted EPS 2.74 1.74 3.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 1.75 3.07
Diluted EPS 2.74 1.74 3.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
