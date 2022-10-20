DB Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 538.40 crore, up 20.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 538.40 crore in September 2022 up 20.5% from Rs. 446.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in September 2022 down 9.28% from Rs. 53.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.76 crore in September 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 105.42 crore in September 2021.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2021.

DB Corp shares closed at 116.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.32% over the last 12 months.