DB Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 346.37 crore, down 34.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.37 crore in September 2020 down 34.82% from Rs. 531.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2020 down 62.26% from Rs. 75.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.51 crore in September 2020 down 25.92% from Rs. 100.58 crore in September 2019.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.32 in September 2019.

DB Corp shares closed at 75.05 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and -51.72% over the last 12 months.