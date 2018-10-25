DB Corp Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 582.09 crore, Up 2.42% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are: Net Sales at Rs 582.09 crore in September 2018 Up 2.42% from Rs. 568.33 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.19 crore in September 2018 Down 41.28% from Rs. 78.66 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.67 crore in September 2018 Down 32.93% from Rs. 145.62 crore in September 2017. DB Corp EPS has Decreased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2017. DB Corp shares closed at 162.75 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.58% returns over the last 6 months and -55.59% over the last 12 months. DB Corp Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 582.09 632.38 568.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 582.09 632.38 568.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 233.34 217.20 178.71 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 0.87 -0.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 108.71 107.17 108.80 Depreciation 25.09 24.34 22.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 148.00 139.11 141.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.23 143.69 117.04 Other Income 5.35 6.84 5.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.58 150.53 122.76 Interest 3.00 1.76 2.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.58 148.77 120.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.58 148.77 120.72 Tax 23.39 51.20 42.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.19 97.57 78.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.19 97.57 78.66 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.19 97.57 78.66 Equity Share Capital 174.88 184.06 183.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.55 5.30 4.28 Diluted EPS 2.55 5.29 4.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.55 5.30 4.28 Diluted EPS 2.55 5.29 4.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:17 pm