DB Corp Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 582.09 crore, Up 2.42% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 582.09 632.38 568.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 582.09 632.38 568.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 233.34 217.20 178.71 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 0.87 -0.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 108.71 107.17 108.80 Depreciation 25.09 24.34 22.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 148.00 139.11 141.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.23 143.69 117.04 Other Income 5.35 6.84 5.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.58 150.53 122.76 Interest 3.00 1.76 2.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.58 148.77 120.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.58 148.77 120.72 Tax 23.39 51.20 42.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.19 97.57 78.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.19 97.57 78.66 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.19 97.57 78.66 Equity Share Capital 174.88 184.06 183.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.55 5.30 4.28 Diluted EPS 2.55 5.29 4.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.55 5.30 4.28 Diluted EPS 2.55 5.29 4.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --