    DB Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 530.96 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 530.96 crore in March 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 471.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.03 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 24.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.94 crore in March 2023 up 34.13% from Rs. 66.31 crore in March 2022.

    DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

    DB Corp shares closed at 119.15 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 47.28% over the last 12 months.

    DB Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations530.96565.81471.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations530.96565.81471.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials205.14226.96157.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.56-4.28-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.8399.6296.49
    Depreciation29.6427.5926.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.17151.53161.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6264.3931.46
    Other Income13.688.717.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3073.1039.34
    Interest5.675.765.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.6367.3533.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.6367.3533.47
    Tax12.6019.068.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.0348.2824.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.0348.2824.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.0348.2824.52
    Equity Share Capital177.98177.94177.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.721.39
    Diluted EPS2.302.721.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.721.39
    Diluted EPS2.302.721.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
