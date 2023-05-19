DB Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 530.96 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.96 crore in March 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 471.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.03 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 24.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.94 crore in March 2023 up 34.13% from Rs. 66.31 crore in March 2022.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

DB Corp shares closed at 119.15 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 47.28% over the last 12 months.