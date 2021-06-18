MARKET NEWS

DB Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 456.60 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y

June 18, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 456.60 crore in March 2021 down 6.18% from Rs. 486.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2021 up 157.41% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.66 crore in March 2021 up 51.59% from Rs. 69.04 crore in March 2020.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2020.

DB Corp shares closed at 113.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 62.53% over the last 12 months.

DB Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations456.60494.32486.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations456.60494.32486.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials121.30121.38168.69
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.120.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost106.0691.11104.33
Depreciation28.1629.0330.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses128.54116.34147.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.97136.5835.83
Other Income3.542.263.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.50138.8438.92
Interest4.795.557.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.71133.2931.93
Exceptional Items13.19----
P/L Before Tax84.91133.2931.93
Tax22.9934.267.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.9199.0424.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.9199.0424.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.9199.0424.05
Equity Share Capital174.96174.96174.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.545.661.37
Diluted EPS3.525.651.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.545.661.37
Diluted EPS3.525.651.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DB Corp #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jun 18, 2021 10:33 am

