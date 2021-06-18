DB Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 456.60 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.60 crore in March 2021 down 6.18% from Rs. 486.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2021 up 157.41% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.66 crore in March 2021 up 51.59% from Rs. 69.04 crore in March 2020.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2020.

DB Corp shares closed at 113.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 62.53% over the last 12 months.