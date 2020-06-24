DB Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 486.65 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.65 crore in March 2020 down 17.31% from Rs. 588.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2020 down 55.83% from Rs. 54.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.04 crore in March 2020 down 35.28% from Rs. 106.68 crore in March 2019.

DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2019.

DB Corp shares closed at 76.30 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.13% returns over the last 6 months and -60.51% over the last 12 months.