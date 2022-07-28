 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DB Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.10 crore, up 62.39% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 494.10 crore in June 2022 up 62.39% from Rs. 304.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022 up 239.31% from Rs. 22.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.77 crore in June 2022 up 1338.01% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2021.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2021.

DB Corp shares closed at 81.65 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.

DB Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 494.10 471.97 304.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 494.10 471.97 304.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.04 157.06 109.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.84 -1.14 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.04 96.49 88.14
Depreciation 26.70 26.97 27.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.62 161.14 105.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.86 31.46 -26.42
Other Income 6.22 7.89 3.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.07 39.34 -22.69
Interest 4.99 5.87 5.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.08 33.47 -28.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.08 33.47 -28.21
Tax 11.08 8.94 -5.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.00 24.52 -22.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.00 24.52 -22.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.00 24.52 -22.25
Equity Share Capital 177.12 177.06 174.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.39 -1.27
Diluted EPS 1.74 1.38 -1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.39 -1.27
Diluted EPS 1.74 1.38 -1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DB Corp #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
